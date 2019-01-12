Julian Castro to announce 2020 presidential campaign decision

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro will announce his decision Saturday regarding a 2020 presidential campaign.

Castro will make his announcement at 10 a.m. at Plaza Guadalupe on the city's West Side.

KSAT.com will livestream the announcement.

WATCH: Julian Castro discusses possible 2020 presidential run, what he hopes to accomplish

Castro launched an exploratory committee for a potential campaign on Dec. 12, citing a platform built on opportunity, education, housing, health care, immigration and the environment.

Castro previously served as U.S. secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. He was mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014 -- the youngest mayor of a top-50 American city.

Other Democratic hopefuls

Beto O'Rouke -- a Texan who got plenty of national exposure in his November Senate race against Ted Cruz -- has said Castro's likely 2020 presidential bid won't affect his own plans, according to the Texas Tribune.

READ: The can't-miss 2019 calendar for 2020 candidates

Castro and O'Rourke could join the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker -- among many other -- vying for the White House.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.