Trump: U.S. troops should treat rocks as 'rifles'

Source: AP



President Donald Trump said he told the U.S. military mobilizing at the Southwest border that if migrants try to throw rocks at them, the troops should act as though the rocks are "rifles."



Trump made the comments Thursday in a speech on immigration. He promised an executive order sometime next week that would ban migrants from claiming asylum if they cross the border illegally, and would set up vast tent cities that would hold anyone coming over the border.



U.S. immigration laws say migrants seeking asylum can do so no matter how they arrive at the U.S.



Several caravans of migrants from Central America are slowly winding north. One group got into a violent confrontation with Mexican police at the border with Guatemala, throwing rocks.

Source: AP

President Donald Trump said asylum seekers must go to ports of entry in order to make a claim. He says he will issue an executive order next week on immigration.



In a lengthy speech Thursday, Trump said migrants are abusing the asylum system and making a "mockery" of immigration laws.



Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, migrants claiming asylum are allowed to do so at the border crossings, but also if they cross illegally.



Trump reiterated that he wanted to set up "tent cities" to hold people coming to the U.S., including those seeking asylum. But there currently is not enough detention space to hold families who are coming across the border. The military is working to create space, but nothing has been finalized. And laws prevent children from being detained beyond 20 days.



A U.S. official says the first 100 or so active-duty troops have arrived at the U.S.-Mexican border, to provide support for border patrol agents as a caravan of migrants slowly makes its way north.



The troops are doing initial assessments at the port of entry in McAllen, Texas. The official says there are about 2,600 U.S. troops now at staging bases, largely in Texas, with several thousand more expected to flow in through the weekend and move into California and Arizona.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet released.



The Pentagon says more than 7,000 active-duty troops are being sent to the Southwest border, with more possible. President Donald Trump has said the number could reach 15,000.



The caravan of migrants is still hundreds of miles from the border.



Original Story (CNN)

President Donald Trump is preparing to announce a change in asylum rules Thursday from the White House, multiple sources tell CNN, as he seeks to use a group of Central American migrants heading for the US border as part of his closing argument to voters ahead of the midterms.

A White House aide said Trump is expected to unveil or propose changes to the way migrants can request asylum. The administration will seek to require migrants to request asylum at legal points of entry, and prevent them from claiming asylum if they are caught crossing the border illegally.

Trump and allies have spoken frequently about so-called "loopholes" in immigration law that allow migrants to apply for asylum while on American soil, and the President has recently encouraged prospective asylum seekers to apply for entry from their home countries.

Trump has focused increasingly on immigration heading into the final days of the midterms, as Republicans across the country struggle to match their opponents in drumming up voter enthusiasm.

The Trump administration has been looking at ways to limit the number of asylum seekers.

The Immigration and Nationality Act states that anyone who arrives in the US "whether or not at a designated port of arrival" may apply for asylum if he or she has a "well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion."

Earlier this year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that victims of gang and domestic violence no longer qualify for asylum.

"Asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems, even all serious problems, that people face every day all over the world," Sessions said in June.

As attorney general, Sessions has broad power over asylum procedures and the immigration courts, which are under the auspices of the Justice Department.

He has also suggested that those claims should be rejected even before asylum seekers appear before a judge and begin court proceedings and that the simple fact of crossing the border illegally could also be a factor in rejecting an asylum claim.

CNN reported earlier this week that the administration is also considering a plan to limit the number of migrants able to enter at legal ports of entry by "metering," essentially creating a waitlist to allow people to enter only if the Department of Homeland Security has the capacity to process and detain them at one of its facilities, a DHS official said.

In the past, the practice of metering has resulted in individuals deciding not to endure a lengthy wait to try to get into the country legally and instead to cross illegally. Should some of this group of migrants do the latter, they could face a tougher and higher standard for seeking asylum under the administration's plans.

White House aides had considered having Trump deliver an immigration speech earlier in the week, but the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre on Saturday delayed those plans.

