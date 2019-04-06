Local police chiefs show support for bill aimed at strengthening mail theft punishment

The Alamo Area Police Chiefs Association is looking to strengthen the law when it comes to dealing with mail theft.

Castle Hills Police Chief Johnny Siemens spoke before lawmakers, representing the association in support of state House Bill 37.

The proposed bill would make it a felony crime to have mail that doesn’t belong to the individual during a stop.

Siemens said oftentimes, police officers make stops and find suspects with possible mail that was stolen, but right now, they can only give them a slap on the wrist with a Class C misdemeanor. The suspects are then allowed to drive off, possibly headed to another neighborhood, where they can continue to steal mail.

Siemens said a minor mail theft crime can then lead to felonies such as identity theft, forgery and credit card fraud.

“With this bill’s passage, it will provide some deterrents -- eliminate or reduce it drastically,” he said. “It will provide teeth for local law enforcement to circumvent those other felonies.”

House Bill 37 would make it so that anyone caught with three or more articles of mail from three different addresses would face a state felony and time in prison. The more mail the suspect is caught with, the higher the punishment, ranging from six months to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

“Under the new bill, we'll be able to make an arrest that day, hold the vehicle with the ultimate goal of providing deterrents,” he said.

The hope is that police can stop the criminal from using the victim over and over through identity theft.

“It’s a nightmare we can avoid, and the innocent citizens shouldn’t have to go through if we can minimize it,” he said.

Those who have been victims of mail theft think current laws aren’t doing enough to protect them. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Texas ranked sixth in 2017 in fraud and 11th in identity theft.

Several Alamo-area police chiefs signed a letter in support of the bill. The bill is currently being held in committee.

