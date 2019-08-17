Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick briefly hospitalized with 'dangerous' heart blockage

AUSTIN - After going to the hospital with signifcant chest pains, doctors discovered Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suffered from a "dangerous" heart blockage, according to a statement released by his office on Saturday.

Patrick went to the hospital on Thursday evening after experiencing the chest pain.

After several tests, doctors discovered the blockage and put in a stent to treat it, according to the statement.

“The lieutenant governor is extremely grateful to the doctors at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on that final test," according to the statement. "He is feeling great today and he has a prognosis for a long, healthy life."

Patrick was released from the hospital and plans on returning to work later this week, officials said.

After suffering this episode, Patrick wants other to pay attention to their health.

“He is encouraging everyone to pay close attention to the warning signs regarding your heart," the statement read. "He wants to raise awareness about this critical health issue and will have more to say about that going forward.”

