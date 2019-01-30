LULAC sues Texas SOS, AG over voter fraud claims

SAN ANTONIO - The League of United Latin American Citizens on Tuesday sued the Texas attorney general and secretary of state Tuesday over claims that 95,000 people identified as noncitizens in the state's driver's license and ID databases appeared to match individuals in voter registration records. About 58,000 of those people voted in at least one election, state officials said.

The secretary of state sent an advisory to election administrators in every county in Texas about the alleged illegal voters.

But Luis Vera, a LULAC lawyer in San Antonio, said the list has yet to be released and there is no transparency about how the list was generated. Vera also said he believes the list was inaccurately derived from information on applications for driver's licenses obtained by Latinos who were not U.S. residents, but later became naturalized citizens.

"They have all the information they need. A person's full name, Social Security, dates of birth, address, everything to where they could've (been) e-verified," he said. "Just like they expect employers to verify to see if they're U.S. citizens. They didn't even attempt to do that."

The lawsuit claims the advisory aims to deny Latinos the right to vote in the upcoming May election.

"These two Texas officials have carefully crafted and orchestrated a program that combines an election advisory ... (that) is in short, a plan carefully calibrated to intimidate legitimate registered voters from continuing to participate in the election process," the lawsuit said.

Several Texas county election chiefs said Monday they didn't know how many of these alleged matches would hold up once they investigated.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally who said last week his office was ready to prosecute cases, told supporters in a fundraising email that "many of these individuals may have been naturalized before registering and voting, which makes their conduct perfectly legal."

Nearly 16 million people in Texas are registered to vote. The potential noncitizen matches found by the state go back as far as 1996, said Sam Taylor, a spokesman for the Texas secretary of state's office.

Taylor said Monday that his office used "our strongest possible matching criteria to make sure each of the matches was the same person." He said that although county election chiefs were instructed Friday in a written advisory to treat the names as "weak matches" while they investigate, Taylor said it did not "mean the criteria used to match the names was weak."

