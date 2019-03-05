May 4, 2019 San Antonio general election results -- view here

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday, May 4, 2019, is the general election in San Antonio. Ten city council seats and the mayorship are on the ballot.
Important Election Dates
Monday, April 22, 2019: FIRST day of Early Voting.
Friday, April 26, 2019: Holiday - Municipal and County Offices Closed.
Tuesday, April 30, 2019: LAST day of Early Voting.
Saturday, May 4, 2019: Election Day
San Antonio Mayor race results
- John Velasquez
- Ron Nirenberg
- Matt Piña
- Michael "Commander" Idrogo
- Greg Brockhouse
- Tim Atwood
- Carlos Castanuela
- Bert Cecconi
- Antonio "Tony" Diaz
San Antonio City Council District 1 race results
- Alan Dennis Inchaurregui
- Raymond Zavala
- Oscar Magaña
- Brad Kessler
- Justin Holley
- Colton Unden
- Lauro A. Bustamante
- Roberto C. Treviño
- Richard Gonzales
San Antonio City Council District 2 race results
- Joseph Powell
- Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan
- Richard Anthony Ramey
- Keith A. Toney
- Salena Santibanez Guipzot
- Denise Gutierrez-Homer
- Walter E. Perry Sr.
- Ruben I. Arciniega
- Dereck Hillyer (Withdrew on 2/22/2019; Will not appear on the the ballot)
San Antonio City Council District 3 race results
- Rebecca Viagran
- Elizabeth "Liz" Campos
San Antonio City Council District 4 race results
- Johnny Arredondo
- Samantha "Sami" Sanchez
- Genevieve Trinidad
- Adriana Rocha Garcia
- Joel Mendoza
San Antonio City Council District 5 race results
- Anthony Gres
- Nazirite Ruben F. Perez
- Shirley Gonzales
- Jilma (Jill) Davila
- Farooq "FH" Malik (Withdrew on 2/22.2019; Will not appear on the ballot)
San Antonio City Council District 6 race results
- Mario Adame
- Melissa Cabello Havrda
- Andy Greene
- Robert Herrera
San Antonio City Council District 7 race results
- Will McLeod
- Trevor Whitney
- Ana Sandoval
- Kimberly Grant
San Antonio City Council District 8 race results
- Manny Pelaez
- Tony Valdivia
- Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe
San Antonio City Council District 9 race results
- Nicholas Balderas
- John Courage
- Richard Reza Versaće
- Patrick Von Dohlen
San Antonio City Council District 10 race results
- Clayton Perry
- Elise Kibler
- Reinette King
- Maria Perez
- Llnda Montellano
