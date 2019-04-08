Nirenberg, Brockhouse to face off in third mayoral debate

SAN ANTONIO - Incumbent San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse will face off Monday night in a debate.

The debate at 7 p.m. at Hardberger Park is being hosted by the Northside Neighborhoods for Organized Development.

KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester will moderate the debate. He will pose some of the questions to the candidates that viewers submitted through San Antonio Questions.

What questions do you have for the candidates in the May 4 city election?

We will livestream the debate on KSAT.com and will be available on our OTT channels.

This is the third debate between the top two mayoral candidates prior to the May 4 election.

Click here to learn more about how to watch the KSAT livestream

