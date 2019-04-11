Paxton requests records on Chick-fil-A decision by SA City Council

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday sent a second letter to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and members of the San Antonio City Council, requesting documents related to the investigation into the city's decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport.



In the letter, Paxton requests public records revealing communications between council members, city employees and third parties that discuss the inclusion or exclusion of Chick-fil-A in the concessionaire contract for the airport.

The request also seeks calendars, records of council member meetings regarding the contract and any internal communications among city employees about the inclusion or exclusion of Chick-fil-A from the concessionaire contract.



"The decision to discriminate against any vendor based on religious beliefs associated with the company and its owners flies in the face of the Constitution and Texas law," Paxton said. "I look forward to reviewing the City of San Antonio's records explaining why the City Council targeted this respected restaurant chain for exclusion from the City's concessionaire contract for the international airport."



On March 28, Paxton sent a letter to the mayor and City Council announcing the investigation.

Paxton also urged U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to open an investigation into the city's potential violation of federal law and Transportation Department regulations.

Paxton said the First Amendment protects individuals and closely held companies from governmental restrictions based on their religious views or status. Additionally, federal regulations governing grant money provided to the San Antonio airport prohibit religious discrimination, Paxton said.

Also on Thursday, San Antonio City Councilman Greg Brockhouse, who is running for mayor, called for a revote at the next city council meeting.

