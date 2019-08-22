Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff won't seek reelection to focus on family

SAN ANTONIO - Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff has shared exclusively with KSAT 12 that his time in public office is coming to an end — at least for now.

Wolff said after holding public office since 2005, he is leaving what has effectively become the family business. His father is longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

“There are costs. You pay, you and your family, for living your life and in the public eye, and we were more than willing to pay those kinds of costs,” Kevin Wolff said.

He said now is the time to focus on his family, and to do that, he plans to head back to work in the private sector.

“I can't tell you specifically because quite frankly, I don't know yet,” Wolff said.

He faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for DWI in 2016. When asked whether that played into his decision not to run again, he said the following: "First, I've already been reelected since I've had the DWI. OK, so that really is not a concern. (It) never was a concern of mine. And then secondly — and this is the part that I think is probably not thought of — but I would argue that that experience has in a number of ways made me a better elected official because I learned a lot."

In the roughly year and a half left in his current term, Wolff said he hopes to secure funding for a new interchange at I-10 and Loop 1604 and continue his work on helping active duty military transition to veteran status.

“My goal has always been that when I go, people don't say, ‘No, there goes another politician.’ And (hope) people say, ‘There goes the statesman. Here's somebody that did what they said they were going to do and moved out,’” Wolff said.

Wolff says he chose now to make this announcement so voters in Bexar County Precinct 3 have plenty of time to vet his successor.

