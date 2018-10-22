President Donald Trump to hold Houston rally at Toyota Center

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump is planning to visit Houston Oct. 22 to hold a campaign rally for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz at Toyota Center, according to Trump's campaign.

The rally was initially planned to be held at NRG Arena, but on Oct. 18, Trump's campaign announced the move to the home of the Rockets.

The rally is to be held on the first day of early voting as the race for U.S. Senate seat heats up between U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Cruz, who is seeking re-election.

Donald Trump Jr. attended Cruz's campaign on rally Oct. 3 in Conroe.

The Toyota Center holds about 10,000 more people than NRG Center.

