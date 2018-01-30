Rap superstar says 'turd would be better president' than Trump

Rap superstar Eminem is one of the best-selling artists of all time and is no stranger to controversy.

Eminem, 45, sat down with Billboard in a co-interview with Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg last Thursday and addressed his controversial freestyle rap, called “The Storm.”

The 4 1/2 minute anti-Trump freestyle aired during the BET Awards in October.

In the interview, Eminem was questioned about the freestyle and his political beliefs.

As part of a lengthy response, the rapper said “a turd would have been better as a president” than Trump.

In “The Storm,” Eminem questioned the president's patriotism, criticized his policies and ridiculed his campaign promises, according to CNN.

The full interview is available on Billboard.com.

Full disclosure: The interview is definitely R-rated. Read it here.

