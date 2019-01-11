San Antonio city manager applicants selected for first round of interviews

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council on Friday narrowed down the list of city manager applicants from 31 to eight.

The eight applicants are:

San Antonio Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh

San Antonio Deputy City Manager Peter Zanoni

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Carlos Contreras

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Lori Houston

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Rod Sanchez

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Maria Villagomez

Dallas Assistant City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry

Las Vegas Deputy City Manager Orlando Sanchez

"We have narrowed the list to our priority candidates, and I am confident this process will result in a top-notch city manager who will assist us in moving our city forward," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The first round of interviews will take place during a special City Council meeting at 1 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

City Council will open the meeting and then recess into executive session to consult with the City Attorney's Office and interview the applicants.

Applicants advancing to the second round of interviews will be announced Tuesday evening. The second round of interviews is currently scheduled for a special City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The resumes and cover letters of all 31 original applicants can be viewed here.

The position became vacant when Sheryl Sculley announced in late November that she plans to retire after 13 years with the city.

Sculley plans to stay on no later than June to help with the transition of her successor.

