San Antonio will not host Republican National Convention, city officials say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the city of San Antonio will not host the Republican National Convention, citing security, traffic and cost to the city concerns.

The mayor and City Council members were in executive session for about two hours Thursday. During the meeting, they said party affiliation was kept out of the conversation and the focus remained on the impact the convention would have on the city.

Nirenberg said the city will continue to go after conventions and big events, but this was one city officials did not want.

Councilman Greg Brockhouse said the decision was a failure on the mayor’s part and that the message it is sending is that if someone is a Republican, they are not welcome in the city.

Nirenberg estimated the cost would be over $40 million for security.

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, and Brockhouse said the convention could bring in more than $200 million to the city.

