Primary election on March 6, see who's running for office

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' primary election will take place on Tuesday. KSAT 12 will have coverage on-air and online of the big day. Click here to see everything you need to know ahead of the primary election.

Races marked with an asterisks are races to watch.

Below are the candidates in the running...

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

U.S. SENATE

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 20

Joaquin Castro runs unchallenged

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 23

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 28

Henry Cuellar runs unchallenged

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 35

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

GOVERNOR

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

ATTORNEY GENERAL

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 25

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 116

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 117

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 118

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 119

Roland Gutierrez runs unchallenged

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 120

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 121

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 123

Diego Bernal runs unchallenged

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 124

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 125

Justin Rodriguez runs unchallenged

SEE ALL PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE FILINGS

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.