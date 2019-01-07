Special election scheduled to replace Justin Rodriguez on Texas House

SAN ANTONIO - Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation announcing a special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 125 seat recently vacated by Justin Rodriguez of San Antonio.

Rodriguez vacated the house seat after he accepted to replace the late Paul Elizondo for Bexar County Commissioner Pct. 2.

The election is scheduled for Feb. 12 and early voting will begin Jan. 28.

Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. Jan. 14 to submit an application to have their names placed on the special election ballot.

