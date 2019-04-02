Texas Senate backs Trump's 'border crisis' declaration

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Senate has approved a resolution supporting President Donald Trump's assertion that there is an immigration "crisis" on the U.S.-Mexico border.



The nonbinding language was introduced on the floor Tuesday by Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt.



Outnumbered Democrats said they were blindsided and complained bitterly during hours of heated debate -- but they didn't have the votes to stop it.



The purely ceremonial resolution stated that the "Texas Senate supports the president in his efforts to move forward with emergency action" on the border.

Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, of New Braunfels, was among lawmakers approving the resolution.

"The situation at the border is dire and will only get worse with inaction. Congress must act to resolve this humanitarian crisis. Passage of today's resolution sends a message to Washington that Texans support every effort to enforce our laws, defend our sovereignty, and keep families safe along the border," Campbell said.



Lawmakers had previously largely avoided thorny immigration debates, despite Texas' 1,200-mile border with Mexico.



The U.S. House and Senate voted against Trump's use of emergency power to build a border wall, but he vetoed the resolution and Congress was unable to override the veto.

