Trump departs Vietnam without a deal with NKorea

HANOI, Vietnam - Here's the latest on the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has departed Vietnam after failing to reach an agreement during his second nuclear summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. leader said he "walked away" from talks with Kim after it was clear the two sides remained at odds in talks over ending the North's nuclear program.

Trump says the North had demanded a full removal of U.S.-led international sanctions in exchange for the shuttering of the North's Yongbyon nuclear facility, and the U.S. wouldn't agree to that.

Trump took off from Hanoi more than two hours early after the abrupt change in schedule. Air Force One is scheduled to refuel in Anchorage, Alaska, before returning to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington late Thursday.

3:40 p.m.

South Korean media are reacting with alarm over the collapse of the nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Yonhap news agency said Thursday that the clock on the security situation of the Korean Peninsula has "turned back to zero" and that the diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with the North was now "at a crossroads."

Financial News wondered whether Washington and Pyongyang would struggle to keep the momentum of dialogue alive and anticipated the nuclear negotiations becoming a prolonged battle.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who met with Kim three times last year and lobbied hard to revive nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, was expected to comment on the outcome of the Trump-Kim summit later Thursday.

3:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is hopeful that India and Pakistan may be on the cusp of progress after the two countries exchanged gunfire through the night along the Kashmir region a day after Islamabad said it shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot.

Trump told reporters Thursday at the end of a two-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam that India and Pakistan have "been going at it" and that the U.S. has been involved, "trying to help them both out" to "see if we can get some organization and some peace."

He says: "I think probably that's going to be happening," adding: "We have, I think, reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India."

World powers have called on the two nations to de-escalate tensions that have gripped the region since a Feb. 14 suicide car bombing killed over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel. The situation escalated with Wednesday's aerial skirmish.

