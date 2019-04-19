Trump says statements in Mueller report 'untrue'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says some statements made in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report are “fabricated & totally untrue.”

Tweeting Friday from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump dubbed the more than 400-page document the “Crazy Mueller Report.”

He’s alleging that “notes” some people said they took after meetings with him didn’t exist until they were created for the Mueller investigation.

Trump says he never agreed to testify because he didn’t need to respond to what he says were “total bullshit” statements made about him in the report to make someone look good or make him look bad.

