U.S. District 23 Democratic primary likely going into runoff, winner will face Will Hurd

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. District 23 Democratic primary race will likely go to a runoff as Gina Ortiz Jones, the early front runner, struggles to get half of the vote against her four opponents.

District 23 Democratic candidates Jay Hulings, Angela "Angie" Villescaz, Rick Treviño and Judy Canales trail Jones, each with less than 20 percent of the vote.

The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Will Hurd, who was declared winner of the U.S. Representative District 23 Republican primary early on, on Nov. 6.

"I am honored to receive the support of my friends and constituents in the 23rd Congressional District of Texas," Hurd said in a statement to KSAT-12. "In my short time as their representative, we have passed 12 bipartisan bills into law, held hundreds of town halls and put well over 100,000 miles on the road. I will not be outworked and I will fight for you every single day."

Jones said the main issue she would like to tackle is health care. Jones has spent much of her time traveling the district to talk about health care.

"(Hurd's) voting speaks for itself, right? We've got to continue doing what we've done in the primary which is talk about the issues frankly throughout the district, which is exactly what we've done," Jones said. "We're proud of the work that we've done."

Next stop for the U.S. Rep District 23 race, democrat Gina Ortiz Jones's watch party. She's in the lead as votes continue to be counted, and the energy is high here. She told me she's proud of her campaign and has confidence in it. #ksatnews #ksatvote #vote2018 #primaries pic.twitter.com/1UEVfgPbhn — Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.