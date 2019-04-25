VIA to again offer free rides to voters on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO - VIA is offering free fare services on Saturday, May 4 as part of the "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative on Election Day.

"Ride VIA to Vote" provides complimentary public transportation on municipal, state and federal election days for passengers who present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator.

The complimentary service will be available for regular bus service and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area.

For additional information regarding routes and schedules on Election Day, call (210) 362-2020, and for information on elections, visit Elections.Bexar.org.

