Voters head to polls to decide primary runoff election

SAN ANTONIO - Voters in Bexar County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of races for the Democratic and GOP primary runoff elections.

Here is a list of the runoff races in Bexar County:

U.S. Rep District 21

Democrats: Joseph Kopser, Mary Street Wilson

GOP: Chip Roy, Matt McCall

The winners will face-off in November to replace longtime congressman Lamar Smith, who is not running for re-election.

U.S. Rep. District 23

Democrats: Gina Ortiz Jones, Rick Trevino

GOP: None

Winner will take on GOP incumbent Will Hurd in November.

Governor

Democrats: Lupe Valdez, Andrew White

GOP: None

Winner will take on GOP incumbent Greg Abbott in November.

State Rep. District 121

Democrats: None

GOP: Matt Beebe, Steve Allison

Winner will face Democrat Celina D. Montoya in November to replace Texas House Speaker, Rep. Joe Straus, who is not running for re-election..

District Judge, 187th Judicial District

Democrats: None

GOP: Karl Alexander, Joey Contreras

Winner will face Democrat Stephanie R. Boyd in November.

District Judge, 226th Judicial District

Democrats: None

GOP: Libby Wiedermann, Todd McCray

Winner will face Democrat Velia J. Meza in November.

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Democrats: Tony Jimenez III, Helen Petry Stowe

GOP: None

Winner will face Republican John D. Fleming II in November.

Judge, County Probate Court No. 2

Democrats: None

GOP: Julie Hardaway, Laura D. Heard

Winner will face Democrat Veronica Vasquez in November.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Democrats: Paul Elizondo, Queta Rodriguez

GOP: None

Winner will face Republican Theresa Connolly in November.

County Chair

GOP: Jo Ann Ponce Gonzalez, Cynthia Brehm

If you need to find out where to vote, but don't know your precinct, click here.

If you know you're precinct, view the polling place in the list below in addition to the sample ballots for each party.

may-22-election-polling-sites.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

may-22-dem-sample-ballot.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

may-22-gop-sample-ballot.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.