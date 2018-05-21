Voters head to polls to decide primary runoff election

SAN ANTONIO - Voters in Bexar County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of races for the Democratic and GOP primary runoff elections.
Here is a list of the runoff races in Bexar County:
More Headlines
U.S. Rep District 21
Democrats: Joseph Kopser, Mary Street Wilson
GOP: Chip Roy, Matt McCall
The winners will face-off in November to replace longtime congressman Lamar Smith, who is not running for re-election.
U.S. Rep. District 23
Democrats: Gina Ortiz Jones, Rick Trevino
GOP: None
Winner will take on GOP incumbent Will Hurd in November.
Governor
Democrats: Lupe Valdez, Andrew White
GOP: None
Winner will take on GOP incumbent Greg Abbott in November.
State Rep. District 121
Democrats: None
GOP: Matt Beebe, Steve Allison
Winner will face Democrat Celina D. Montoya in November to replace Texas House Speaker, Rep. Joe Straus, who is not running for re-election..
District Judge, 187th Judicial District
Democrats: None
GOP: Karl Alexander, Joey Contreras
Winner will face Democrat Stephanie R. Boyd in November.
District Judge, 226th Judicial District
Democrats: None
GOP: Libby Wiedermann, Todd McCray
Winner will face Democrat Velia J. Meza in November.
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
Democrats: Tony Jimenez III, Helen Petry Stowe
GOP: None
Winner will face Republican John D. Fleming II in November.
Judge, County Probate Court No. 2
Democrats: None
GOP: Julie Hardaway, Laura D. Heard
Winner will face Democrat Veronica Vasquez in November.
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Democrats: Paul Elizondo, Queta Rodriguez
GOP: None
Winner will face Republican Theresa Connolly in November.
County Chair
GOP: Jo Ann Ponce Gonzalez, Cynthia Brehm
If you need to find out where to vote, but don't know your precinct, click here.
If you know you're precinct, view the polling place in the list below in addition to the sample ballots for each party.
may-22-election-polling-sites.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd
may-22-dem-sample-ballot.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd
may-22-gop-sample-ballot.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.