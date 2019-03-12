Voting for special runoff election for House District 125 seat is Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Voting for the special runoff election for House District 125 seat is Tuesday.

Democrat Ray Lopez and Republican Fred Rangel are facing off for the seat left vacant by Justin Rodriguez, who moved on to become Bexar County commissioner.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Early voting took place last week.

During an open forum, Lopez said transportation funding is at the top of his list of concerns, including Bandera Road.

“I’m anxious to get this over with, not because of the fast spring but because I want to get to Austin to make a difference. We’ve got some important issues we want to address,” he said.

Rangel said he is most concerned with education funding. He has been endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as well as other Republicans.

“I’m grateful for the constituents for their participation in this race because we have seen a swelling of the participation in the constituents,” Rangel said.

The winner will represent the district for the next two years.

