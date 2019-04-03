WATCH LIVE: Nirenberg, Brockhouse face off in mayoral debate

SAN ANTONIO - Incumbent San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse will face off Wednesday in a debate about hospitality-related issues.

The debate, which is being hosted by Visit San Antonio, is scheduled to begin at noon at the Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk.

David Dunham, vice president for Development for Texas Monthly magazine, will moderate the event.

This is the second debate between the candidates prior to the May 4 election.

The next debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Hardberger Park, which will be moderated by KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester.

KSAT.com will live stream the event.

What questions do you have for the candidates in the May 4 city election?

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.