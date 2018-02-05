Who's on the Texas primary ballots in 2018?

Texas will hold its 2018 primary elections on March 6 — the first state in the country to do so — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office.

Early voting begins Feb. 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff on May 22.

To see the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primaries for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education, CLICK HERE

Original reporting by Ryan Murphy, The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

