WWE wrestler Kane wins GOP primary in Tennessee

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, wins Republican nomination for Knox County mayor

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist
Knox County, TENN. - When he isn't choke slamming opponents he's winning political races.

According to Yahoo Sports, WWE superstar Kane, whose real name is Glen Jacobs, won the Republican primary for mayor of Knox County.

Jacobs won by 17 votes, but the results are not official just yet and won't be official until next week. 

Jacobs has been actively campaigning and has several posts on Twitter about the election.

The 51-year-old has been a part of the WWE since 1995 and also head the championship belt three times.
 

