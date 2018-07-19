Pollos Asados Los Nortenos reopens Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Pollos Asados Los Nortenos is a popular, highly rated chicken restaurant in San Antonio, and it’s reopening Thursday.

“We are back in business,” owner Frank Garcia said.

The restaurant posted to Facebook on June 28 letting customers know it would be closed until further notice without much detail as to why.

"We will be in touch when we are back up and running so please stay tune. Thank you for your understanding and support,” the post says in part.

That closure was preceded by a seven-month closure due to a smoke violation of the Clean Air Act.

Pollos Asados Los Nortenos grills up to 800 chickens a day and fans will be happy it’s back open.

SA Live's David Elder went to visit the restaurant last time it reopened, check it out below.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.