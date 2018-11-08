Poodle in severe state left in alley dies after ACS tries to stabilize her

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services said the case of an 8-year-old poodle that is now dead after attempts to stabilize it failed is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty the agency has ever seen. Officials now need the public’s help to track down the person responsible for the neglect.

The poodle, named Hope, was visibly weak and in pain. She was barely able to move as veterinarians did what they could to save her.

“We’ve seen, unfortunately, other cases where they have severe mats around their body and around their limbs. We've had cases where the matting has constricted blood flow of the limbs and has resulted in amputation, but for her, she's probably one of our most severe cases that we've had,” said Marilyn Gotbeter, chief veterinarian for ACS.

The poodle was found in an alley in the 5800 block of Babcock Road.

“She's very cold. Currently, she appears jaundiced, so it looks like she has not been eating for quite some time and may have just been left in that alleyway for a while,” Gotbeter said.

Hope was severely matted and even had some areas with mold.

“Almost 2 pounds of mats on the dog. She is spayed, so likely she has an owner,” Gotbeter said.

ACS staff members were hopeful Hope would pull through. Their plans were to rehabilitate her and find her a new home.

The staff members caring for Hope did their best to make her comfortable during her final hours.

ACS said it has little information about the dog, but it's asking anyone who knows something to call 311.

