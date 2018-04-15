Poop, bacteria found in knockoff luxury cosmetics, police say

LOS ANGELES - Cheaper isn't always better, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers discovered $700,000 in counterfeit luxury cosmetics being sold for a major discount, some of which tested positive for a "high level of bacterias and animal feces," according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

LAPD's Anti-Piracy Unit began an investigation into the sale of the allegedly counterfeit cosmetics after customers called the actual cosmetic companies complaining of bumps and rashes from the products they had purchased in Santee Alley.

Undercover officers purchased the products and sent them in for testing. Some cosmetics yielded evidence of bacteria, human waste and animal waste, according to LAPD.

According to ABC 7, of the 21 businesses raided and cited, six of the owners were arrested. The rest were issued cease-and-desist orders.

Photos posted to LAPD Captain Mark Reina's Twitter show some products closely resembled Kylie Cosmetics, NAKED and other popular cosmetic companies.

Busted! Major Task Force hits 21 locations in the @LAFashionDist and nets $700,000 in Counterfeit cosmetics found to contain bacteria and human waste. The best price is not always the best deal! #ProtectingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/gliJ8L2F9F — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) April 13, 2018

