Popeyes announced on Twitter Tuesday that there are no more chicken sandwiches available at any of its restaurants.

A video posted Tuesday afternoon announced that the much-hyped chicken sandwich is out of stock at all Popeyes locations, but promised they would be back soon.

Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

