Popular Austin doughnut spot coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Gourdough’s Public House, a popular Austin doughnut chain, will open a San Antonio location on the River Walk, the company announced Tuesday.

The doughnut shop will be located at 215 Loyosa St., next to Dick’s Last Resort.

Gourdough's serves up unique pastries and Texas-sized portions, including doughnut burgers and big-as-your-face dessert doughnuts.

“We like to think of our doughnuts as having a Texas-sized personality, so we’re excited to be growing into one of our state's most iconic and historic cities,” said Ryan Palmer, co-owner of Gourdough’s.

Gourdough's will also include a full-service cocktail bar and is expected to open sometime later this year, according to a press release.

