News

Popular 'dollarita' is back at participating Applebee's nationwide

'Sequelita' is Applebee's new 'dollarita'

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

Applebee's Twitter

SAN ANTONIO - The popular “dollarita” at Applebee’s is back at participating restaurants nationwide.

The “sequelita” is still just one dollar for a cold mug filled with tequila and margarita mix.

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival announces 2018 music lineup

"Since the dollarita left us in October, it's been just about the only thing we can think about,” Applebee’s website says.

San Antonio spots offering free all-you-can-eat crawfish

Twitter users approve:

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.