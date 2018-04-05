Popular 'dollarita' is back at participating Applebee's nationwide

SAN ANTONIO - The popular “dollarita” at Applebee’s is back at participating restaurants nationwide.

The “sequelita” is still just one dollar for a cold mug filled with tequila and margarita mix.

"Since the dollarita left us in October, it's been just about the only thing we can think about,” Applebee’s website says.

Twitter users approve:

What is the #Dollarita, why is it trending, and why am I not drinking it? — Jason Consolidation (@tgconsolidation) April 5, 2018

It’s dollarita month at Applebee’s so 🙃😉 — StingRay (@Youngheartt) April 3, 2018

Your day could be going to hell, but remember, IT’S #DOLLARITA TIME! pic.twitter.com/hGPK9vNLL8 — Loretta Oberheim (@LorettaOberheim) April 5, 2018

applebees waiter: can i interest you in some appetizers



me:



applebees waiter:



me:



applebees waiter:



me:



applebees waiter: okay i’ll get you a dollarita — angel mendoza (@angeImendoza_) April 5, 2018

