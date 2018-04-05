Popular 'dollarita' is back at participating Applebee's nationwide

SAN ANTONIO - The popular “dollarita” at Applebee’s is back at participating restaurants nationwide.
The “sequelita” is still just one dollar for a cold mug filled with tequila and margarita mix.
"Since the dollarita left us in October, it's been just about the only thing we can think about,” Applebee’s website says.
Twitter users approve:
TFW you have that first sip of @Applebees' #DOLLARITA pic.twitter.com/YTGe7VAESm — Ryan Fracalossi (@ryanfrac) April 5, 2018
What is the #Dollarita, why is it trending, and why am I not drinking it? — Jason Consolidation (@tgconsolidation) April 5, 2018
I need a marg. Now. #dollarita pic.twitter.com/uwpJDjTwvf — Stephanie Rainone (@stephrainone) April 5, 2018
It’s dollarita month at Applebee’s so 🙃😉 — StingRay (@Youngheartt) April 3, 2018
Your day could be going to hell, but remember, IT’S #DOLLARITA TIME! pic.twitter.com/hGPK9vNLL8 — Loretta Oberheim (@LorettaOberheim) April 5, 2018
applebees waiter: can i interest you in some appetizers
me:
applebees waiter:
me:
applebees waiter:
me:
applebees waiter: okay i’ll get you a dollarita — angel mendoza (@angeImendoza_) April 5, 2018
