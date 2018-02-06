Portraits by former President George W. Bush featured in upcoming exhibit at Witte Museum

SAN ANTONIO - A exhibit from the George W. Bush Presidential Center will be hosted by the Witte Museum.

Museum officials said Witte Museum will host "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors." The exhibit will be on display from July 21 through Sept. 30.

The exhibit brings together 66 full-color portraits and a four-panel mural painted by Bush of 98 service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the former president has come to know personally since leaving office, museum officials said.

San Antonio is one of just four venues nationwide to host the paintings this year. Museum officials said it is thanks to a sponsorship from Zachry Group.

"We are honored to make this gift as an expression of our commitment to service members and veterans and the work of the Bush Institute's Military Service Initiative," said John B. Zachry, chairman and chief executive officer of Zachry Group. "We are proud of the rich history of military service and sacrifice here in our San Antonio community."

Museum officials said each painting is accompanied by a story of the warrior depicted, written by Bush.

"I painted these men and women as a way to honor their service to the country and to show my respect for their sacrifice and courage," Bush said a statement from the museum. "I'll never stop working to help our military, their families and our veterans, and I'm grateful to Zachry Group for supporting that mission."

"As Military City USA, San Antonio is the perfect place to display these portraits of patriotic American heroes," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "This exhibition will be an important addition to our Tricentennial celebration, and it will highlight on a national stage the amazing improvements at the Witte Museum. The city of San Antonio appreciates Zachry Group's generous decision to bring the exhibition here."

"The Witte Museum is honored to host this powerful exhibition with such a meaningful background," said Marise McDermott, president and chief executive officer of the Witte Museum. "President George W. Bush has committed the stories of America's warriors to canvas, immortalizing their commitment, and sacrifice to our country. We look forward to sharing this experience."

Museum officials said the paintings featured are also the subject of a book by Bush, in which the net proceeds will be donated to the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.