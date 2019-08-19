Possible child custody issue results in gunfire, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was injured Sunday night after an argument at a car dealership off of Bandera Road ended in gunfire.

Police said people in four or five cars were involved in the argument, which authorities believe may have been over child custody. All of the cars left the dealership, chasing one of the vehicles into a neighborhood near the 6400 block of Wurzbach Road.

When they entered the neighborhood, one of the people pursuing the car got out of their vehicle and fired off three rounds in the air. A bullet ricocheted off of the victim's car and shrapnel hit him in the face, police said.

The victim drove to a nearby food mart where he called for help. The people pursuing the victim all drove away before police arrived.

The victim is expected to be OK. Authorities know who the suspects are but declined to release their identities Sunday night.

