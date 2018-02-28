Lockdown lifted at Poteet ISD schools

POTEET, Texas - Update:

Poteet Independent School District shared on its Facebook page that the lockdown to all of its district schools has been lifted.

The district informed the community that the lockdown was issued after a Poteet High School student received a threatening text message.

"Today at approximately 11:20 a.m. a Poteet HS student received a threatening text message from a phone number that was determined by law enforcement to be a spam phone number. Poteet HS implemented their crisis plan immediately," the district said in the Facebook post.

The district said all students and staff remained safe during the lockdown and asked the community to continue reporting "any and all threats to campus or district administration immediately."

Original Story:

Poteet High School is under lockdown Wednesday.

According to the district's Facebook page, the Poteet Police Department and the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office are at the school.

When contacted by phone, district officials wouldn't elaborate on the reason for the lockdown, but said the students were safe and updates would be posted on Facebook.

