UPDATE: All clear given at local Goodwill store after report of potential explosive

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - UPDATE:

New Braunfels police have given the all clear after bomb squad members revealed the potential explosive was an "inert military training device" that was dropped off behind the Goodwill store.

Officials said the scene is now secure and returning back to normal.

The device is now in the custody of San Antonio police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A potential explosive device at a New Braunfels Goodwill store has prompted authorities to evacuate the building and a bomb squad has been called to handle the device.

Officials said a bomb squad with the San Antonio Police Department has been called to the Goodwill store in the 1000 block of South Walnut Avenue to investigate the device.

"Initial indications are that the device is not an actual explosive, but out of an abundance of caution the store has been evacuated (and) a perimeter has been set up in the area around the store," officials with the New Braunfels Police Department said.

NBPD said commuters should expect heavy police presence and potential traffic delays in the area until the incident is resolved.

