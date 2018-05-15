Pothole Patrol sets repairs record

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Pothole Patrol set a record for repairing potholes in April.

According to Transportation and Capital Improvements officials, crews repaired 11,921 potholes in 21 days across the city during the month, which is thousands more than the monthly average of 5,000 potholes repaired and the more than 7,500 potholes targeted for repair during the Pothole Blitz.

TCI officials said 12 crews actively sought out potholes to repair, while four crews repaired potholes called in by citizens to 311.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes to 311 in one of the following four ways:

Call 311 on your phone.

Download the San Antonio 311 app and report potholes.

Tweet @SanAntonio311 on Twitter.

Visit online at www.sanantonio.gov/311.

