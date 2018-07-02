Northwest Vista cancels classes despite power restored on city's Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE:

CPS Energy spokeswoman Nora Castro told KSAT.com as of 1:55 p.m. the power outage that was affecting thousands of customers, including SeaWorld San Antonio, has been restored.

Castro said the outage occurred right before 1 p.m. and that workers were on-site repairing a failed cable.

A spokesperson with SeaWorld confirmed to KSAT.com that its main park and Aquatica water park are up and running.

According to Northwest Vista College's social media pages, all classes have been canceled due to the outage. The college announced the campus will reopen Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CPS Energy is working on restoring power to thousands of customers on the city’s Far West Side, including SeaWorld San Antonio.

A spokesperson with SeaWorld told KSAT.com that the major power outage occurred around 1:05 p.m. Monday and is affecting both SeaWorld and its Aquatica water park.

The spokesperson said SeaWorld has been in contact with CPS Energy, which is working “diligently to restore power as quickly as possible to our parks and the surrounding areas.”

According to CPS Energy’s power outage map, more than 1,500 customers are currently without power as of 1:45 p.m.

CPS spokeswoman Nora Castro told KSAT.com that the outage is due to a failed cable and that workers are on-site trying to restore power to customers.

Castro said the outage started right before 1 p.m. and she will update KSAT.com once crews restore the power.

