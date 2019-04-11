Power outage leaves more than 6,300 customers without power on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is reporting a power outage on the city's North Side that has left more than 6,300 customers without power early Thursday morning.

The energy company said they are aware of the outage and have a restoration specialist headed to the area to investigate the exact cause.

The ZIP codes affected include 78216, 78232, 78248 and 78258.

The CPS Energy website said power is expected to be restored around 9:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

During a power outage customers should:

Stay informed by viewing the latest outage information on CPS Energy's outage map and receiving updates through Facebook and Twitter.

Stay away from downed power lines! Treat all wires as if they are "live" (energized). Report damaged power lines immediately by calling 911 and CPS Energy at 353-4327.

Protect electronic devices such as televisions, stereos, computers and printers with a power strip equipped with a surge protector to avoid sudden spikes and surges that could damage electrical devices when power is restored.

Keep one light turned on to know when power has been restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food cold longer. According to the American Red Cross, an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. Also, a full freezer will keep the temperature for 48 hours if the door remains closed.

Use caution with candles and generators, carefully placing them so as not to create a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

Use caution when driving, as traffic signals may be disrupted.

To report an outage or view a near-real-time map of affected areas, call 210-353-HELP (4357) or visit cpsenergy.com and click on Outage Center.

