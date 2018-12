SAN ANTONIO - A power outage was reported Friday evening at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

According to JBSA public affairs, the outage is affecting the main base and Medina Training Annex areas.

Civil engineers and CPS Energy are working to restore power.

Those affected by the power outage are urged to check with JBSA social media for more information.

You can also check the CPS Energy outage center page for the latest.

