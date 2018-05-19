Prayer vigil held for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, Texas - A vigil was held Friday at the Texas First Bank yard to pray for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The attendees mourned the deaths of nine students and one teacher, who were killed Friday morning.

Kaylin Cagnola is just one of the students who was at school during the shooting. She said one of her best friends didn’t make it out alive.

“The bell rang and she went to first period. I had no idea that would be the last time I saw her,” she said.

Like many of her classmates, Cagnola is devastated by so much loss.

Roses were handed out to families in remembrance of all the victims. And attendees also prayed for the 10 wounded in the shooting.

“We can move forward, if it means just being together, praying together, working together and making sure we just get to the next level helping each other,” said Juan Alonso, an attendee.

Leaders of faith-based organizations, Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz all gave words of encouragement during the vigil.

“In spite of that evil, this community has seen strength. This community has also seen love. This community has also seen courage,” Cruz said..

“We are going to be here every day until we ensure that Sante Fe ISD and this school are put back in place and normalcy is returned to your school and safety is returned to your schools,” Abbott said.

As “Amazing Grace” played, families, friends and community members joined hands in unity.

