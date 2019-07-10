News

Prayer vigil to honor 2 fallen Kendall County sheriff's deputies

Event takes place 7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Plaza in Boerne

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

Left to right: Carlos Ramirez, Matt Johnson. Courtesy: Kendall County Sheriff's Office.

BOERNE, Texas - A prayer vigil will take place Wednesday for two Kendall County Sheriff's Office deputies who died within the same week, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Deputy Carlos Ramirez and Sgt. Matthew Johnson will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in the 800 block of South Main Street in Boerne.

More News Headlines

Ramirez died in the line of duty last Tuesday after he was struck by a passing pickup truck during a traffic stop off of I-10. Three days later, Johnson died following a battle with stage four colon cancer.

The vigil will be hosted by Angels All Around You Military Ministry and will allow the community to come together and pray for the deputies and their families.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.