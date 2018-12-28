Suspect in Pre-K 4 SA burglary was released by officers day before arrest, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - Arrest documents have shed new details on a burglary Wednesday afternoon at a Pre-K 4 SA center in the Medical Center area.

Mason Renz, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with the burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a burglary alarm around 2:30 p.m. at the building at 3635 Medical Drive and noticed a door was being held open by a large blue recycling bin.

The officers noticed several electronic devices inside the bin, which appeared to have been removed from the building, the affidavit said.

Officers also noticed a suspicious black car parked near a dumpster. A man later identified as Renz approached police and told an officer the vehicle belonged to him.

The officer asked for Renz’s identification, found him to be clear of warrants and released him. Renz then drove away in the car.

An administrator arrived at the building a short time later and confirmed to police that it had been burglarized and several items were taken.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and saw Renz put items into a bin and later his vehicle, then realized Renz was the man they had just released, the affidavit said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop, Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a San Antonio police spokeswoman, said Thursday.

Renz took laptops, computers and other high-priced electronics from the building, Ramos said.

Investigators found more suspected stolen items at his home.

Ramos added Renz was also released at the time due to a lack of evidence.

Renz was charged with burglary of a building and appeared to be working alone, Ramos said.

Residents who live in the area who have been burglarized recently are urged to call the Prue Road Substation to find out if their missing items have been located by police.

