Pre-K 4 SA enrollment for next year opens Friday

Enrollment for the city's prekindergarten program, Pre-K 4 SA, opens Friday.

Pre-K 4 SA serves 4-year-olds across the city on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, a child must turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the year he or she attends Pre-K 4 SA.

Free tuition is provided for children who meet one of the following criteria outlined by the Texas Education Agency:

Is eligible for the National Free and Reduced Lunch Program or receives SNAP or TANF benefits

Is unable to speak and comprehend the English language (as determined by assessment)

Is homeless, as defined by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act (as determined by district)

Is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by proper authority

Is the child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty

Is or has been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services following an adversary hearing; or Star of Texas Award, child of eligible person

Students who live in the following school districts are eligible to apply for free tuition: East Central ISD, Edgewood ISD, Harlandale ISD, North East ISD, Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD, South Side ISD and Southwest ISD. Students who live in nonparticipating school districts can attend, but must pay tuition.

Parents of eligible students can apply in one of three ways:

Online here

By calling the enrollment hotline at (210) 206-PREK

In person at one of the city's four education centers. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

North Education Center

3635 Medical Drive

San Antonio, TX 78229

East Education Center

5230 Eisenhauer Road

San Antonio, TX 78218



South Education Center

7031 S. New Braunfels

San Antonio, TX 78223



West Education Center

1235 Enrique M. Barrera Memorial Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78227

According to the Pre-K 4 SA website, accepted applicants will be notified beginning the first Monday in February. The notifications will continue each Monday until all spots are filled.

Pre-K 4 SA is a full-day pre-kindergarten program that includes meals and snacks and extended learning hours before and after school.

A Pre-K 4 SA study released in November found that Pre-K 4 SA students exceed the national norm in kindergarten readiness.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.