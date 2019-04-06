SAPD: Suspect held pregnant woman at knifepoint before leading police on chase

SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant employee's work break at a fast-food restaurant on 410 and Old Pearsall Road took a scary turn Sunday morning.

“The employee said a female she didn't know approached her and held a knife to her stomach,” said San Antonio police Sgt. Darryl Rooks. “They ended up stumbling out of the bathroom. Another gentleman went to help to get the knife out of her hand.”

Police say that suspect got away but left a big piece of evidence behind: a bag containing her address.

"While (police) were out looking for her at a location where the residence was, they spotted the vehicle at Fischer Road and IH-35,” said Rooks.

An officer attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation, Brooks said. The suspect took off at a high rate of speed from the officer and a chase ensued on IH-35 South, according to police.

"The female lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree and the apartment building," said Rooks.

The suspect crashed into the corner of an apartment in building number 36 of Park South Village Apartments located on the 1600 block of Felix Trevino Way, police said.

Inside the corner apartment is cracked tile in the bathroom, however most of the damage can be seen in the kitchen area.

The pregnant woman from the restaurant and the woman in the damaged apartment were not hurt.

The suspect suffered head injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

“The person seemingly appeared to be intoxicated,” said Rooks. “Any charge related to that would be a DWI.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.