Preliminary report on Las Vegas massacre shows photos of shooter's hotel room

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the preliminary investigative report Friday detailing the events of the mass shooting that occurred Oct. 1 last year.

More than 22,000 people were attending the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival when Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire into the crowd.

Paddock, who had no criminal history, began shooting into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 others.



Photos from the report show:

guns

surveillance camera mounted to hotel room peephole

sledgehammer

broken glass

bullet casings

handwritten note with distance/bullet drop calculations

explosive precursors found in Paddock’s van

view from hotel room 32-135 where Paddock was staying

Paddock booked room 32-135 of the Mandalay Bay on Sept. 25 and booked the connecting room, 32-134 on Sept. 29.

See photos of the hotel room:

Both hotel rooms were booked by Paddock, though he booked room 32-135 under his own name, and room 32-134 under his girlfriend's name.

Read the full report here.

