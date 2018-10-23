Preparations for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner underway

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is fast approaching and on Tuesday, city officials helped kickoff preparations for the largest Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner commencement ceremony was held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center at 10 a.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg attended the event where organizers collectively unveiled a San Antonio Tricentennial theme. This year's dinner will be a Tricentennial event.

The dinner is known for serving thousands of people in the community, namely individuals from underserved communities. It takes more than 4,000 volunteers to prepare the dinner, which serves approximately 25,000 people annually.

The dinner was started in 1979 after restaurant owner and businessman Raul Jimenez saw a need in his community to serve the less fortunate.

