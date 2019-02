SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio River Authority is planning on conducting a prescribed burn Monday morning along the Mission Reach area of the River Walk.

Roads and trails will be closed during the prescribed burn. SARA plans on starting the controlled burn at 10 a.m.; however, the schedule is subject to change based on environmental conditions.

Raven Environmental Services Inc. will handle the prescribed burn.

