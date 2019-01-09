President Trump addresses nation about government shutdown, border wall funding

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is addressing the nation Tuesday night in an attempt to make his case to Americans about the government shutdown and for border wall funding.

Trump's prime-time Oval Office speech is expected to be about the "humanitarian and national security crisis" on the southern border.

On Thursday, Trump is planning to pay the southern border a visit to "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis," CNN reports.

