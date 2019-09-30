President Trump brags about San Antonio's new truck facility on Twitter

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump boasted about a new truck facility being built in San Antonio to his 65 million followers on Twitter on Monday.

"Navistar will be building a new 250 MILLION DOLLAR truck factory in San Antonio with 600 new jobs. Congratulations San Antonio and Texas! America makes the GREATEST trucks in the world!" Trump tweeted.

Navistar International Corporation plans to invest more than $250 million and the new facility will create approximately 600 jobs for the area.

The production facility will be built along Interstate 35 in south San Antonio and was announced earlier this month.

Navistar plans to break ground on the property later this year and anticipates production to begin approximately 24 months later.

