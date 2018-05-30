President Trump to meet with families of victims of Santa Fe school shooting

Santa Fe High School in Texas after a school shooting on May 18, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will be meeting with the families of the victims of a Texas school shooting during a visit to the state Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at the White House briefing Wednesday.

Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed during the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.

The president will be traveling to Houston and Dallas on Thursday.

